Frontier Climbing hosts first climbing competition in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re a regular at Frontier Climbing in Sioux Falls, you may have noticed that they were closed this weekend. The gym hosted a USA Climbing competition, the first competition of it’s kind to ever take place in the state of South Dakota.

The competition brought in roughly 160 climbers from across the country.

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The exposure paired with the new facility has helped the sport grow regionally.

“Since Frontier Climbing opened on the east side of Sioux Falls about two years ago, we have seen the sport grow exponentially here,” said Aaron Kerkvliet, Frontier Climbing General Manager. “We’ve had a local coalition formed to help grow the sport of climbing. We’ve seen so many people that had never tried climbing before come into our facility and get really interested in the sport and really become part of this huge community we have here.”

Today’s event was a qualifier for the regional competition that will take place in Chicago.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.