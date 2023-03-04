Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Frontier Climbing hosts first climbing competition in South Dakota

The gym hosted a USA Climbing competition, the first competition of it’s kind to ever take...
The gym hosted a USA Climbing competition, the first competition of it’s kind to ever take place in the state of South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re a regular at Frontier Climbing in Sioux Falls, you may have noticed that they were closed this weekend. The gym hosted a USA Climbing competition, the first competition of it’s kind to ever take place in the state of South Dakota.

The competition brought in roughly 160 climbers from across the country.

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The exposure paired with the new facility has helped the sport grow regionally.

“Since Frontier Climbing opened on the east side of Sioux Falls about two years ago, we have seen the sport grow exponentially here,” said Aaron Kerkvliet, Frontier Climbing General Manager. “We’ve had a local coalition formed to help grow the sport of climbing. We’ve seen so many people that had never tried climbing before come into our facility and get really interested in the sport and really become part of this huge community we have here.”

Today’s event was a qualifier for the regional competition that will take place in Chicago.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

Latest News

According to the organizers, the goal of LEGO League is to inspire young people towards roles...
Embe hosts FIRST® LEGO® League state championship
On Saturday, Embe hosted the annual Women’s Day of Service, an event where members of the...
Fourth annual Women’s Day of Service building hygiene kits
A variety of specialty exhibits were set up including shucking corn, planting flower seeds,...
Washington Pavilion hosts free event to celebrate agriculture
Since 2012, March has been recognized as “Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month,” meant to bring...
March is ‘Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month’