GIRLS AA SoDAK 16-Mitchell stunner steals show as other tops seeds advance

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The AA Girls Basketball SoDAK 16 went mostly chalk with one VERY notable exception on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1 Washington’s 53-40 win over Roosevelt

-Defending state champion and #3 seed O’Gorman ripping Rapid City Central 63-26

-#4 Jefferson overcoming a slow first half start to defeat Aberdeen 57-41

-In the biggest upset of the night #12 Mitchell upends #5 Brandon Valley 53-49

-#6 Harrisburg survives Spearfish 35-30

In other games #2 Pierre beat Brookings 68-42, #7 Rapid City Stevens topped Huron 62-48 and #8 Watertown edged Lincoln 38-36.

