GIRLS AA SoDAK 16-Mitchell stunner steals show as other tops seeds advance

Kernels stun 5th seed Brandon Valley while top seeds Washington, O’Gorman, Jefferson and Harrisburg advance
Washington, O'Gorman, Jefferson, Harrisburg advance, Mitchell upsets Brandon Valley
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The AA Girls Basketball SoDAK 16 went mostly chalk with one VERY notable exception on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1 Washington’s 53-40 win over Roosevelt

-Defending state champion and #3 seed O’Gorman ripping Rapid City Central 63-26

-#4 Jefferson overcoming a slow first half start to defeat Aberdeen 57-41

-In the biggest upset of the night #12 Mitchell upends #5 Brandon Valley 53-49

-#6 Harrisburg survives Spearfish 35-30

In other games #2 Pierre beat Brookings 68-42, #7 Rapid City Stevens topped Huron 62-48 and #8 Watertown edged Lincoln 38-36.

