Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto speaks at Sioux Falls Military Heritage Alliance

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto is a former Army Ranger from 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and spoke to a crowd at the Military Heritage Alliance Building Friday night in Sioux Falls.

He is an author of “The Rangers Way and the Patriot’s Creed.” He co-authored the book “13 Hours” an inside account of what really happened in Benghazi.”

Paronto was part of the CIA Annex Security Team that responded to the terrorist attack on the US Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya on September 11th, 2012, helping to save over 20 lives while fighting off terrorists from the CIA Annex for over 13 hours.

He says the politics overshadow the heroism of what really happened that day.

“But when we did come back and tell the story originally, we were very angry and we talked more about how politicians left us to die and how we need to hold people accountable than we did the actual heroism and sacrifice that went on that night. I lost two of my buddies. I watched them die in front of my face,” said Paronto.

Paronto wants people to remember Benghazi is about sacrifice and giving of yourself and leadership that helped carry out the mission.

