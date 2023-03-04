March is ‘Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Statistically, one in every four pregnancies ends in loss, and up to 85% of women will get pregnant again 12-18 months after experiencing pregnancy loss.

Since 2012, March has been recognized as “Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month,” meant to bring attention to the difficulties many have when trying to grow their families.

Baylee was joined in studio by author Jenny Albers, whose book, “Courageously Expecting,” details her experiences with pregnancy loss and the challenge of trying again.

“We carry the grief of pregnancy loss with us into a subsequent pregnancy, we carry trauma into a subsequent pregnancy,” said Albers. “It’s really an emotional rollercoaster.”

Trying to have another child after pregnancy loss can be a difficult emotional experience, and Albers hopes her book can help build compassion and understanding for the courage it takes for the many women who have gone through what she has.

