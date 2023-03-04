Planning can begin soon for new Sioux Falls corrections facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - House Bill 1017 was sent to the Governor’s desk on Wednesday after passing through both the house and senate. The bill, however, has raised some new questions.

HB 1017 provides funds to begin the process of replacing the old state penitentiary in Sioux Falls with a new corrections facility. A few legislators questioned whether enough research on location and planning had been done before using taxpayer dollars.

The original part of the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls was built in 1881. The facility has seen numerous updates, but many lawmakers and officials say that a change is long overdue.

The facility has been operating over it’s recommended capacity and, according to Representative Linda Duba, has seen a high number of recent resignations.

“The facility we have now is very difficult from a line of sight perspective and the new corrections facility will be better suited to oversight and I’m excited about that,” said Duba.

A majority of lawmakers agreed that there was a need for changes. The concerns brought up on the house floor were about the cost to taxpayers and the extent of the planning process. Representative Marty Overweg calls this bill an “open checkbook” and “government gone wild.”

“We have problems with our prison system in South Dakota,” said Overweg. “I’ll be the first one to say it, but throwing money at it just to see if something sticks is not the right way to go.”

“This is not an open checkbook,” said Duba. “We are trying to be very good stewards of the taxpayer funded dollars. We have a prison fund that we are putting money into to avoid a bonding situation.”

The specifics of the facility will not come until 2024. The initial funding from this bill will be used to purchase land and build a modern design that will help the facility operate at the same capacity with less difficulty.

The total cost for the project is estimated at half a billion dollars, but the bill would allocate only $200 million for the purchase of the land and reserving state budget funds for the purpose of future construction.

A location is not set, but they will look north and west of Sioux Falls, not within the city limits. Building the new facility requires a plan for the old one.

“Our focus will then be on Jameson, which was built in 1996, so that’s not throw away and the intent for Jameson is to house our physically challenged prisoners as well as those that have severe mental illness or mental illness needs,” said Duba.

While the bill still awaits the signature of Governor Noem, it’s likely that it will be signed. The search for the building site outside of Sioux falls city limits can begin soon after.

