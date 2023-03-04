Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Center girls down Benton Community to win 3A State Championship

Warriors win first ever title
Win 3A title 62-47
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, the Sioux Center Warriors are bridesmaids no more in the Iowa 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The Warriors, seeded sixth in the tournament with a record of 18-5 coming into play, completed their Cinderella run on Friday night with a 62-47 win over Benton Community in the championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sioux Center used their significant advantage inside to go nearly wire-to-wire in the victory and finish the season 21-5.

Willow Bleeker led the Warriors with 17 points and Tatum Schmalbeck added 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

