Sioux Center girls down Benton Community to win 3A State Championship

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, the Sioux Center Warriors are bridesmaids no more in the Iowa 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament.

The Warriors, seeded sixth in the tournament with a record of 18-5 coming into play, completed their Cinderella run on Friday night with a 62-47 win over Benton Community in the championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sioux Center used their significant advantage inside to go nearly wire-to-wire in the victory and finish the season 21-5.

Willow Bleeker led the Warriors with 17 points and Tatum Schmalbeck added 16.

