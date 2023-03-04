Sioux Center girls down Benton Community to win 3A State Championship
Warriors win first ever title
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, the Sioux Center Warriors are bridesmaids no more in the Iowa 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The Warriors, seeded sixth in the tournament with a record of 18-5 coming into play, completed their Cinderella run on Friday night with a 62-47 win over Benton Community in the championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Sioux Center used their significant advantage inside to go nearly wire-to-wire in the victory and finish the season 21-5.
Willow Bleeker led the Warriors with 17 points and Tatum Schmalbeck added 16.
