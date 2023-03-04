Sioux Falls Christian and Madison boys advance to SoDAK 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the Class A and B SoDAK 16′s were set on Friday night with region qualifiers throughout South Dakota.

Region 3A sent a pair of teams to the SoDAK 16 with games at the Elmen Center on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Sioux Falls Christian pulling away in the fourth quarter from West Central to win 71-46

-Madison building a big halftime lead to bolster their 67-60 win over Dell Rapids

