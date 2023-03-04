Avera Medical Minute
Top seed Aberdeen rolls to begin Girls State Hockey Tournament

State Championship Sunday at 3:00 PM
Top seed Aberdeen blanks Watertown 8-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Basketball isn’t the only postseason madness this month in South Dakota.

South Dakota High School Hockey champions will be over the next two weeks starting this Friday through Saturday at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls with the Girls State Hockey Tournament.

Top seed Aberdeen is seeking their third title in four years and got off to a fast start in quarterfinals on Friday, scoring four goals in the first 4:33 of game play en route to defeating the Watertown Lakers 8-0. Rachel Seifken scored twice and had an assist to lead the Cougars. Kailyn Poppen, Morgan Jones, Ema Rehder, Raniesa Mattke and Alyssa Roehrich also scored.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The title game of the tournament is Sunday at 3:00 PM. Semifinals are tomorrow.

