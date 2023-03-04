Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion hosts free event to celebrate agriculture

A variety of specialty exhibits were set up including shucking corn, planting flower seeds,...
A variety of specialty exhibits were set up including shucking corn, planting flower seeds, watching chickens hatch and petting goats, rabbits and pigs.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion hosted a free family event on Saturday celebrating agriculture in the state of South Dakota.

A variety of specialty exhibits were set up including shucking corn, planting flower seeds, watching chickens hatch and petting goats, rabbits and pigs.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity to teach kids how agriculture provides almost everything we eat and wear daily.

“A lot of people don’t know about it. I was really surprised how much people don’t know about it,” said Barrett Butzer, South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador. “So I just like getting it out there and telling them how important it is and what we do for them so that they can have a nice steak on their table.”

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and lunch was served to the first 750 visitors.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

Latest News

According to the organizers, the goal of LEGO League is to inspire young people towards roles...
Embe hosts FIRST® LEGO® League state championship
On Saturday, Embe hosted the annual Women’s Day of Service, an event where members of the...
Fourth annual Women’s Day of Service building hygiene kits
The gym hosted a USA Climbing competition, the first competition of it’s kind to ever take...
Frontier Climbing hosts first climbing competition in South Dakota
Since 2012, March has been recognized as “Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month,” meant to bring...
March is ‘Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month’