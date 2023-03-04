Washington Pavilion hosts free event to celebrate agriculture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion hosted a free family event on Saturday celebrating agriculture in the state of South Dakota.

A variety of specialty exhibits were set up including shucking corn, planting flower seeds, watching chickens hatch and petting goats, rabbits and pigs.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity to teach kids how agriculture provides almost everything we eat and wear daily.

“A lot of people don’t know about it. I was really surprised how much people don’t know about it,” said Barrett Butzer, South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador. “So I just like getting it out there and telling them how important it is and what we do for them so that they can have a nice steak on their table.”

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and lunch was served to the first 750 visitors.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.