AR Workshop hosting charcuterie and board event

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AR Workshop in Sioux Falls is hosting a charcuterie and wood board-making event on Sunday. Baylee is joined by Hannah Kelley from AR Workshop to discuss what to expect from the event.

The event is a collaboration with Cultivated in Love, who will start the event by instructing guests on how to assemble charcuterie boards. The second part of the event, from AR Workshop, is a board-making course where guests will make their own boards to keep and use when they make charcuterie at home.

The event today is sold out, but future events can be found on their social media.

