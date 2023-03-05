BOYS AA SODAK 16-Top seeds roll while Harrisburg wins thriller in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With bids to South Dakota Boys State Basketball Tournament on the line, chalk held in the AA SoDAK 16 with one very notable exception in Brandon.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Top seed Jefferson’s 71-46 victory over Stevens

-Lincoln dunking on Rapid City Central 76-49

-Washington smothering Huron 71-43

-Roosevelt pulling away from Sturgis in the second half to prevail 54-40

-The dramatic finish that lifted Harrisburg to a 54-52 win at Brandon Valley

Other state qualifiers were all high seeds and hosts. Yankton (68-52 over Aberdeen), Pierre (64-49 over O’Gorman) and Mitchell (62-44 over Watertown) round out the field.

The State AA Boys Basketball Tournament will be held March 16-18 at Summit Arena at the Monument in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.