Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Central Lyon girls suffer first and only loss in state championship game

Lions fall to Dike-New Hartford for second straight year in Iowa 2A title game
Lions fall 62-47 to Dike-New Hartford
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Central Lyon’s lone loss of the 2022-23 girls basketball season came at the absolute worst possible time.

Dike-New Hartford brought an end to the Lions perfect season and championship dreams, winning the Iowa 2A State Championship for the second straight year over Central Lyon, 64-49 on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Wolverines (26-1), who beat the Lions 59-52 in last year’s championship, went wire-to-wire in this title game. They led by four after a quarter and got breathing room by outscoring Central Lyon 19-12 to lead 32-21 at half.

The Lions (24-1) could never get their potent offense going, shooting just 38 percent from the game and only 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Desta Hoogendoorn led the Lions with 16 points and Dionne Jansma added 12. Addison Klosterbuer, playing in her final prep game before heading to Vermillion to play for the University of South Dakota, went just 3-11 from the field for nine points.

Jayden and Payton Petersen each scored 19 to lead Dike-New Hartford.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls

Latest News

SDSU's Zeke Mayo scores during the Jackrabbits Summit Quarterfinal win against Omaha
SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: SDSU men avoid upset against Omaha
Jefferson's Griffin Wilde goes up for a layup in their win over Stevens
BOYS AA SODAK 16-Top seeds roll while Harrisburg wins thriller in Brandon
SDSU's Myah Selland scores in the Jackrabbits Summit Quarterfinal win over St. Thomas
SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: SDSU women overcome slow start and St. Thomas
Sioux Center celebrates winning the 3A State Championship
Sioux Center girls down Benton Community to win 3A State Championship