Central Lyon girls suffer first and only loss in state championship game

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Central Lyon’s lone loss of the 2022-23 girls basketball season came at the absolute worst possible time.

Dike-New Hartford brought an end to the Lions perfect season and championship dreams, winning the Iowa 2A State Championship for the second straight year over Central Lyon, 64-49 on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Wolverines (26-1), who beat the Lions 59-52 in last year’s championship, went wire-to-wire in this title game. They led by four after a quarter and got breathing room by outscoring Central Lyon 19-12 to lead 32-21 at half.

The Lions (24-1) could never get their potent offense going, shooting just 38 percent from the game and only 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Desta Hoogendoorn led the Lions with 16 points and Dionne Jansma added 12. Addison Klosterbuer, playing in her final prep game before heading to Vermillion to play for the University of South Dakota, went just 3-11 from the field for nine points.

Jayden and Payton Petersen each scored 19 to lead Dike-New Hartford.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

