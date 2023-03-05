Avera Medical Minute
Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a report of shots fired in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning near west 44th Street and Marion Road.

Traffic has been blocked off in the area and the Sioux Falls Crime Lab is on the scene.

Details are limited at this time and more information is expected in Monday’s police briefing.

