Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a report of shots fired in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning near west 44th Street and Marion Road.

Traffic has been blocked off in the area and the Sioux Falls Crime Lab is on the scene.

Details are limited at this time and more information is expected in Monday’s police briefing.

