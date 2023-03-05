Summit League honors women in sports with Title IX celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League held a ceremony at halftime of the tournament’s first game. Icons from women’s athletics were brought to halfcourt to be honored.

A packed crowd at the Premier Center was treated to some great basketball, but also a reminder of how far women’s sports have come. The Summit League brought out their “Starting Five” of women who have made an impact on women’s sports in the Summit League.

“We have such a rich history of women in our league advocating for our student athletes that it was important to bring them back and showcase all the work they’ve done now that we’ve grown to such a big stage,” said Myndee Kay Larsen, the Summit League Deputy Commissioner.

The league also celebrated 50 years of Title IX with a “Walk of Fame” near the main lobby that highlighted significant women throughout the years. One of these women, Kathy Heylens, was grateful to be honored and hopeful for the future of women’s sports.

“It’s really exciting I think for the upcoming generation,” expressed Heylens. “I think 50 years ago, it was just being able to participate in sports and now it’s you can participate in sports, you can coach, encourage them to go into administration, so there’s just so many opportunities more that are going to be available for the next generation.”

The Title IX “Starting Five” have done a lot for the league, but most importantly, they’ve inspired the future direction of the league.

“The women who were here today were my mentors and I watched them work and fight and that inspired me to work and fight,” said Larsen. “And so I just believe that we need to give back and make it better, but we also have to leave more work to do for the next generation to come up and improve.”

Heylens also hopes to deliver a message for girls who want to follow in her footsteps.

“I think just to dream, be bold, be willing to take that next step, don’t be fearful, just really go out there and pursue your dreams,” emphasized Heylens.

Fifty years ago, Title IX changed a lot of things. But above all else, it inspired generations.

