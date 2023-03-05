SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: SDSU women overcome slow start and St. Thomas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament Saturday with an 87-59 win over St. Thomas in quarterfinal action.

The Jacks trailed 18-14 after 10 minutes, then opened up a 12-2 run over the first four minutes of the second period and never looked back. State went into halftime with a 40-26 advantage and led 58-41 after three periods. SDSU kept its foot on the gas through the fourth, putting up 29 in the quarter for the 29-point win.

Four players put up double figures for SDSU, led by 15 points from Myah Selland. The redshirt senior also grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

Paige Meyer scored 14 for the Jacks on 6-of-7 shooting and gave out three assists on the afternoon. Brooklyn Meyer was 5-for-7 for 11 points and tallied five rebounds while Haleigh Timmer recorded 10 points, two assists and two steals.

State’s slow start was the result of seven first-quarter turnovers that turned into seven points for the Tommies. The Jacks turned things around in the second period, however, and used that 12-2 run to lead 26-20. Selland scored six straight SDSU points during the stretch and Timmer chipped in four.

The Tommies pulled back to within eight near the end of the third, but SDSU ended with nine straight, then continued to dominate through the fourth quarter.

The Jacks shot 58 percent from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers in the win. They got 56 points in the paint, 32 points from the bench and 18 points off of UST turnovers.

Paiton Burckhard and Tori Nelson finished with eight points each for SDSU, followed by Kallie Theisen and Mesa Byom with five apiece. Theisen notched seven boards and two blocks while Burckhard forced two steals.

Jordyn Glynn paced St. Thomas with 18 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting performance. She also had 10 rebounds.

NOTES

SDSU has matched its program-best 19 consecutive wins, which was first done in the 2002-03 season.

The Jacks have won each of their last seven games by at least 20 points.

UP NEXT

SDSU will take on the winner of No. 4 South Dakota and No. 5 Oral Roberts in the semifinal round Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

