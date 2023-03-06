13 students graduate Law Enforcement Certification Course in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced in a press release 13 students graduated Friday from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Sioux Falls.

This is the fourth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the regional academy held in Sioux Falls. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program, similar to the certification courses held in Pierre. As part of its partnership with the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors and hosts the program in its facility.

“This LET partnership with the Sioux Falls Police Department has worked very well,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This effort has helped the Sioux Falls Police Department, as well as those in surrounding cities and counties, get their officers trained to better protect their communities.”

The Sioux Falls program lasts 13 weeks. Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of coursework, including law instruction, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations.

New members include

Members of the 185th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are Victor Allen, Clay County Sheriff’s Office; Lucas Askew, Sioux Falls Police Department; Tyler Bassett, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office; Nikki Conrad, Sioux Falls Police Department; Kelvin Hannasch, Sioux Falls Police Department; Bryanna Harrison, Sioux Falls Police Department; Colton Laubach, Beresford Police Department; Andrew Maslowski, Brandon Police Department; M’Kayla Mike, Sioux Falls Police Department; Austin Rapp, Sioux Falls Police Department; Hunter Ray, Canton Police Department; Morgan Roth, Sioux Falls Police Department; and, Zachariah Strand, Sioux Falls Police Department.

