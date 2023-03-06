Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

13 students graduate Law Enforcement Certification Course in Sioux Falls

Members of the 185th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Members of the 185th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are: Victor Allen, Clay County Sheriff’s Office; Lucas Askew, Sioux Falls Police Department; Tyler Bassett, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office; Nikki Conrad, Sioux Falls Police Department; Kelvin Hannasch, Sioux Falls Police Department; Bryanna Harrison, Sioux Falls Police Department; Colton Laubach, Beresford Police Department; Andrew Maslowski, Brandon Police Department; M’Kayla Mike, Sioux Falls Police Department; Austin Rapp, Sioux Falls Police Department; Hunter Ray, Canton Police Department; Morgan Roth, Sioux Falls Police Department; and, Zachariah Strand, Sioux Falls Police Department.(South Dakota Attorney Generals Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced in a press release 13 students graduated Friday from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Sioux Falls.

This is the fourth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the regional academy held in Sioux Falls. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program, similar to the certification courses held in Pierre. As part of its partnership with the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors and hosts the program in its facility.

“This LET partnership with the Sioux Falls Police Department has worked very well,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This effort has helped the Sioux Falls Police Department, as well as those in surrounding cities and counties, get their officers trained to better protect their communities.”

The Sioux Falls program lasts 13 weeks. Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of coursework, including law instruction, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations.

New members include

Members of the 185th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are Victor Allen, Clay County Sheriff’s Office; Lucas Askew, Sioux Falls Police Department; Tyler Bassett, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office; Nikki Conrad, Sioux Falls Police Department; Kelvin Hannasch, Sioux Falls Police Department; Bryanna Harrison, Sioux Falls Police Department; Colton Laubach, Beresford Police Department; Andrew Maslowski, Brandon Police Department; M’Kayla Mike, Sioux Falls Police Department; Austin Rapp, Sioux Falls Police Department; Hunter Ray, Canton Police Department; Morgan Roth, Sioux Falls Police Department; and, Zachariah Strand, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Update: one arrested after shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Critical-care nurses, such as Christine Murphy of Monument Health in Rapid City, were in short...
South Dakota received $14 billion of federal pandemic relief

Latest News

Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been selected...
South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts
The measure previously passed the Senate and now goes to Gov. Kristi Noem for her consideration.
House passes bill to add PTSD to medical marijuana list
Heather Herlyn, MS, RN, CPHQ, Director of Quality and Safety at the Good Samaritan Society, has...
Good Samaritan Society quality and safety director elected to national board
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old