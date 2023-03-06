Aberdeen Central wins seventh consecutive debate state championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the seventh consecutive year, the Aberdeen Central speech and debate team are state champions.

The walls outside and inside the debate classroom at Aberdeen Central High School are already crowded with trophies and plaques, but they’ll have to find a bit more room after this year’s state tournament in Mitchell.

Not only did the team win 89% of the possible points to claim the AA title, but Aberdeen Central had individual champions in four of the six events, including informative speaking, foreign extemp, oratory and public forum.

Head Coach Kerry Konda attributes the program’s 11th state title in 12 years to the work ethic of his students.

”The success, I contribute a lot of it to the culture that we built within the team. Just this whole prep and mental game that goes into it, it’s just like basketball and football. If you want to be good at it, you’re going to have to put in the extra time for it. This qualifying topic that we went to national qualifier with and our state debate topic, we started working on that on August 24th,” said Konda.

Informative speaking state champion Kayla Waltman says a bit of pressure comes with competing for such an accomplished progra.

”I was very much relieved because if we were the senior class that lost the state championship, I don’t know how we would have dealt with that,” said Waltman.

Samantha Hegge, who is one half of the public forum champion team, said on top of all the things debate has taught her, one skill is invaluable.

”Speaking. In that final round, there were probably 50-some people within that library. I don’t think a single chair was open, and I was okay with it. I can’t say that if I hadn’t stuck with debate that I would still be able to do that,” said Hegge.

As for next year, Konda is confident.

”What we have on our bench coming up next year, and looking at what the state has, I’m pretty confident that we’ll hopefully have the 8th in a row next year,” said Konda.

While the team is celebrating their big win, their focus now is on the national tournament in Phoenix in June.

