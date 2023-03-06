Brookings Health named Top 20 Rural Community Hospital for 6th Time

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Health System was again named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the United States by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

The health system ranked number one among peer rural and community hospitals nationwide on the winter 2023 Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the tool used to recognize the Top 20.

“Despite the challenges faced by the healthcare industry as a whole this past year, our team has continued delivering high-quality care with positive outcomes for patients,” said President and CEO Jason Merkley. “To be the top-ranking hospital of the best 20 rural community hospitals in the nation speaks volumes about our team’s dedication and commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate, personalized health care for our community.”

This is the sixth time since the award was established in 2016 that the NRHA has named Brookings Health to the elite Top 20 list. The health system will be recognized at an awards ceremony during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit on May 18 in San Diego, California.

More on the ranking system

The NRHA honors the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®. The INDEX is based entirely on publicly available data sets and is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance. It benchmarks rural and community hospitals on eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. More information about the Top 20 list can be found on ruralhealth.us.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.