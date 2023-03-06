Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings Health named Top 20 Rural Community Hospital for 6th Time

Brookings Health System was again named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the United States...
Brookings Health System was again named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the United States by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).(Brookings Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Health System was again named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in the United States by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

The health system ranked number one among peer rural and community hospitals nationwide on the winter 2023 Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the tool used to recognize the Top 20.

“Despite the challenges faced by the healthcare industry as a whole this past year, our team has continued delivering high-quality care with positive outcomes for patients,” said President and CEO Jason Merkley. “To be the top-ranking hospital of the best 20 rural community hospitals in the nation speaks volumes about our team’s dedication and commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate, personalized health care for our community.”

This is the sixth time since the award was established in 2016 that the NRHA has named Brookings Health to the elite Top 20 list. The health system will be recognized at an awards ceremony during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit on May 18 in San Diego, California.

More on the ranking system

The NRHA honors the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®. The INDEX is based entirely on publicly available data sets and is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance. It benchmarks rural and community hospitals on eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. More information about the Top 20 list can be found on ruralhealth.us.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Update: one arrested after shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Critical-care nurses, such as Christine Murphy of Monument Health in Rapid City, were in short...
South Dakota received $14 billion of federal pandemic relief

Latest News

Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail...
Rounds: Integrity restored to “Product of USA” label
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide