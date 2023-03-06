Brookings shuts down Aberdeen to claim girls state hockey title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In each of their previous meetings the Aberdeen Cougar girls hockey team scored five goals on the Brookings Rangers.

With the state championship on the line the Rangers saved their best for last.

Rorii Quam stopped all 25 shots she faced between the pipes to lead Brookings to a 2-0 win over the top seeded Aberdeen squad on Sunday afternoon in the SDAHA South Dakota Girls State Hockey Championship at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

The game remained scorless until the 2:44 mark of the second period when Brookings Brielle Van Dusseldorp broke the ice with a power play goal to put Brookings up 1-0.

The Rangers added a second goal with four minutes left in the third period from Savannah Barger, also on the power play, to ice it.

Aberdeen’s Chloe Vikander stopped 16 shots in defeat.

