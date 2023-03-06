Dog bites child on Grange Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control responded to a dog bite that happened near Sanford Hospital Friday afternoon.

Animal Control was called to the area near W. 18th St. and S. Grange Ave. around 4:00 p.m. on March 3.

A 13-year-old was walking along S. Grange Ave. when she met a man who was walking a white beagle mix type of dog on a leash. As they passed each other on the sidewalk, the dog bit the teenager’s leg.

The man with the dog did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The man with the dog was in his late twenties with blonde hair and was wearing a tie-dye shirt.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

