Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dog bites child on Grange Avenue

Sioux Falls Animal Control
Sioux Falls Animal Control(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control responded to a dog bite that happened near Sanford Hospital Friday afternoon.

Animal Control was called to the area near W. 18th St. and S. Grange Ave. around 4:00 p.m. on March 3.

A 13-year-old was walking along S. Grange Ave. when she met a man who was walking a white beagle mix type of dog on a leash. As they passed each other on the sidewalk, the dog bit the teenager’s leg.

The man with the dog did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The man with the dog was in his late twenties with blonde hair and was wearing a tie-dye shirt.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Update: one arrested after shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling

Latest News

“We’re trying to understand what impacts there may be with the project in all phases,” said...
Residents question pumped storage project near Platte
From baking cakes for friends and family to opening her dream bakery, Emily Studemann, owner of...
Monday Munchies: Sugar Palace By Emily
USDA proposing changes to product labels, investments in meat processors
Moderate Snow Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather