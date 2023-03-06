Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Mayor Travis Schaunaman announced on Thursday that the new water source for Aberdeen will be...
Aberdeen announces plans to make Missouri River the new source of water

Latest News

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens
FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California