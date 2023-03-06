Good Samaritan Society quality and safety director elected to national board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heather Herlyn, MS, RN, CPHQ, Director of Quality and Safety at the Good Samaritan Society, has been elected to serve as a member of the American Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Quality Award Board through 2026, according to the organization’s press release.

Herlyn oversees all aspects of the Good Samaritan Society’s quality program, including quality measurement, performance improvement, accreditation, and infection prevention. She and her team work closely with regional leadership and directly with locations to help prioritize and improve quality metrics and survey outcomes.

“Heather is an extraordinary leader whose dedication to excellence and quality is contagious,” said Nate Schema, Good Samaritan Society president and CEO. “I am beyond proud to have her representing the industry at the national level and be a driving force in the advancement of high-quality care for long-term care residents across the nation.”

The National Quality Award program uses the Baldrige Performance Framework to help long-term care organizations improve outcomes through a focus on system-wide performance excellence. By working through three progressive levels, providers meet rigorous program standards to become the best in long-term care. The Quality Award Board provides integral oversight and strategic development of the program.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside industry leaders to advocate for our nation’s seniors and improve their quality of care,” said Herlyn. “I look forward to being a resource to ensure locations have everything they need to provide the best care to their residents.”

Good Samaritan Society-Ambassador in New Hope, Minn., was a recipient of the 2022 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award. The Silver Award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program.

