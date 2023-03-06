Seven high school teams travel to Pierre for culinary competition

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students from seven high schools across South Dakota are on their way to Pierre to compete in the South Dakota ProStart® Invitational, a statewide competition focused on restaurant management and culinary arts.

The teams awarded top honors at the March 14 competition will receive scholarships and advancement to the National ProStart® Invitational. Sponsored by the South Dakota Retailers Association, ProStart® is a career and technical education program focused on teaching culinary arts and restaurant management fundamentals through a combination of classroom and industry experience.

The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The competition starts on Tuesday, March 14, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Centre in Pierre. The cake decorating and restaurant management competitions begin at 8:45 a.m., and the culinary competition starts at 12 p.m.

“Investing in our future leaders is an essential step toward improving South Dakota’s ongoing workforce issue,” said Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “In addition to providing real-world experience, ProStart® develops students into team players capable of handling high-pressure situations.”

This year, 55 competitors will put their skills to the test in front of restaurant and hospitality leaders, family, and friends. The top-placing teams from both the culinary and management competitions will earn scholarships to continue their education and earn the right to compete at the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, DC, in May.

“I love ProStart® because it gives students that industry experience within the classroom,” said T.F. Riggs High School ProStart® Instructor LaKisha Jordan. “They are learning hands-on, base knowledge that gives these high schoolers the confidence to go outside of the classroom and pursue any dream.”

