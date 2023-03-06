Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

House kills bill prohibiting legislative spouses from being lobbyists

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – South Dakota’s House of Representatives defeated a bill Monday morning that prohibited a legislator’s spouse from being a lobbyist.

SB 197 failed 24 to 44.

The bill had previously passed the Senate.

Bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Linda Duba from Sioux Falls, said the bill was not targeting any specific legislator but closed an ethics loophole.

She said legislative staff sometimes don’t know how to treat a legislative spouse who is also a lobbyist, as spouses have special access to the chambers that others do not.

Rep. Duba also said the bill was designed to prevent conflicts of interest and financial gain.

However, opponents said the bill targeted Republican State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller from Rapid City.

Her husband, Mike Mueller, is an unpaid lobbyist for South Dakota Citizens for Liberty.

Both were involved in an incident with an LRC employee that the Senate censured Sen. Frye-Mueller for.

“What our good friend from Minnehaha County (Duba) is trying to do is to bring their dirty laundry over from the Senate,” Republican Rep. Liz May from Kyle said. “Don’t allow them to drag their mess here. These kinds of bills cause for a lot of hard feelings.”

May tried to amend the bill to have the measure apply to legislators’ spouses if they worked in any capacity for the State of South Dakota.

That amendment failed 13 to 55.

Unless “hog housed” to another bill or there is some other legislative maneuvering, SB 197 is likely dead this session.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Update: one arrested after shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Critical-care nurses, such as Christine Murphy of Monument Health in Rapid City, were in short...
South Dakota received $14 billion of federal pandemic relief

Latest News

In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail...
Rounds: Integrity restored to “Product of USA” label
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide
Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added in Sioux Falls for the Kevin James...
Second show added for Kevin James in Sioux Falls
High school teams to compete in ProStart® State Culinary Competition
Seven high school teams travel to Pierre for culinary competition