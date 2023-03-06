Avera Medical Minute
House passes bill to add PTSD to medical marijuana list

The measure previously passed the Senate and now goes to Gov. Kristi Noem for her consideration.
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Legislature passed a bill Monday morning that adds post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of approved medical marijuana certifications.

Senate Bill 1 passed the House 36 to 32.

Rep. Ernie Otten (R-Tea) said adding PTSD gives people relief.

“Let’s first shoot the elephant in the room,” he said. “Is it medicine? No. It is for pain relief and allows somebody to sleep.”

Rep. Otten also said he was surprised at some people using cannabis that he would never have guessed were using it.

Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Florence) spoke against the measure.

“If we’re only looking at compassion, we’re not doing our job,” he argued.

He also said worldwide, there are plenty of studies that state that medical cannabis is not effective in treating PTSD.

The bill also allows the Legislature to determine which ailments or disorders qualify for medical marijuana.

Now, the state Department of Health makes those determinations.

Five days remain in the 38-day session.

