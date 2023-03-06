Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Light snow wrapping up in South Dakota

SD
SD(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect in northern parts of the region until noon. After that, we’ll stay mostly cloudy around most of the region. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph, especially to the north. That could cause a little bit of blowing snow. Highs will range from the mid 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south.

Tuesday is looking like a fairly quiet day across the region with highs in the 30s. But it does look like our weather pattern will be a little more active for the second half of this week. We’ll bring in snow chances starting Tuesday night and we’ll see off and on snow through Saturday morning. The heaviest of which looks like it will roll in Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. We’re looking at potentially some impactful snow again this week, so we’ll keep you updated on that forecast!

We’ll quiet down this weekend heading into next week. Daylight Saving Time also starts this weekend, so make sure you set those clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to sleep!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
Police: shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Update: one arrested after shots fired in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Critical-care nurses, such as Christine Murphy of Monument Health in Rapid City, were in short...
South Dakota received $14 billion of federal pandemic relief

Latest News

Legislators in the Senate Chamber during the 2023 legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Tax cut standoff as session nears end
SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: USD men lose heartbreaker to NDSU
Matters of the State: Tax cut standoff as session nears end
'Battery bots' from Watertown take part in Lego League competition