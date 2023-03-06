Light snow wrapping up in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect in northern parts of the region until noon. After that, we’ll stay mostly cloudy around most of the region. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph, especially to the north. That could cause a little bit of blowing snow. Highs will range from the mid 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south.

Tuesday is looking like a fairly quiet day across the region with highs in the 30s. But it does look like our weather pattern will be a little more active for the second half of this week. We’ll bring in snow chances starting Tuesday night and we’ll see off and on snow through Saturday morning. The heaviest of which looks like it will roll in Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. We’re looking at potentially some impactful snow again this week, so we’ll keep you updated on that forecast!

We’ll quiet down this weekend heading into next week. Daylight Saving Time also starts this weekend, so make sure you set those clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to sleep!

