Matters of the State: Tax cut standoff as session nears end

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the differing stances from the Governor’s Office, House, and Senate when it comes to delivering a tax cut this session.

House Majority Leader Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) joins the program to discuss the passage of two bills to build a new women’s prison in Rapid City and a new state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, as well as the divide when it comes to Gov. Noem’s agenda.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss discusses the latest legislation before the legislative session wraps up this week.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

