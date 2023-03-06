Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot

(WIBW-TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two individuals from Chicago have been arrested in Jackson County, Minnesota, for stealing catalytic converters, some of which were stolen from Sioux Falls.

On March 2, a Minnesota Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a vehicle in Jackson County, Minnesota. There was a pursuit as the driver attempted to evade the trooper. According to Sioux Falls police, the car either got stuck or wrecked.

There were two people in the car, and the trooper found 22 catalytic converters inside the car.

Officers worked to contact local law enforcement and reached out to authorities in Sioux Falls. It was discovered that the two men were at a Vern Eide car lot in the 4500 block of E. Arrowhead Parkway around 3:30 a.m. and had stolen several catalytic converters from cars parked in the lot.

Vern Eide has surveillance video which was a key component in placing these two at that scene.

Officers do not know how many places the two hit and urge anyone who has had catalytic converters stolen and has surveillance footage to let officers know.

It was determined the suspects stole 12 catalytic converters from Sioux Falls. At this time, authorities do not know where the other 10 were taken from.

The two men are in custody in Jackson County, Minnesota. There are two different warrants out for each of them in Sioux Falls, and police are working to get them back to Minnehaha County. The warrants are the same for each — one count of Intentional Damage to Property and one count of Grand Theft.

The warrants carry a $25,000 bond.

The two arrested are 24-year old Demario Brown and 25-year-old Navell Morris, both from Chicago.

