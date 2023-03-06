Avera Medical Minute
Monday Munchies: Sugar Palace By Emily

By Elle Dickau
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Monday Munchies features a brand new custom bakery in Harrisburg called Sugar Palace By Emily.

From baking cakes for friends and family to opening her dream bakery, Emily Studemann, owner of the Sugar Palace By Emily, has come a long way.

“I was a cake decorator at 16. I did my first wedding cake for my English teacher at 16, and it was a giant 4-tier wedding cake.”

Emily has dreamed of sugar and spice and everything nice since she was young. Opening the Sugar Palace is her dream come true.

“It’s been a wild ride. It’s fantastic. Learning curve for sure — we’ve learned quite a few things — and it’s just been wonderful to do this with my family.”

It’s a family operation, from the beginning until now.

“It has been so much fun to watch my kids come in here and help and do this. All of my three boys are very excited about the business. They want to know details. They have been here through the gutting of this, and then the reconstruction of it. They have been here through all of it.”

Emily is ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and so much more, but she doesn’t want your visit to be one and done. She wants it to be a lifetime relationship.

“My dream for the Sugar Palace is to be here long-standing. To watch these kids, to help some kids with graduation parties, I hope to help them with engagement parties, and wedding cakes, and to watch them grow and watch them with their families.”

Whether it’s a wedding, a birthday, or just a Monday, The Sugar Palace By Emily has the perfect confection for you.

