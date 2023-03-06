New website launches for Harrisburg Economic Development

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation has launched a website to provide one place to access information about the area’s community development, economic growth, and workforce efforts.

Visit the website here: HEDCSD.com.

According to the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, “Heart of Harrisburg” began as a five-year initiative (2022 – 2026) to lay the foundation for the community’s future.

Starting year two of the plan, Board Chair Adam Walsh leads the continued growth efforts, acknowledging the support and commitment from many individuals, businesses, and organizations in the community.

“When I joined the HEDC board of directors in 2016, I was excited to get involved with an organization that was dedicated to strategic development in Harrisburg,” said Walsh. “What has happened over the past six years has been truly remarkable: record growth in population, building permit valuations, school district enrollment, the list goes on.”

The HEDC credits much of the celebrations to investors, volunteers, past and present board members and organizations like the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce, and the Harrisburg School District.

A partnership with the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA) to appoint Lisa Zens as the economic development director has helped keep the momentum.

“We have so many great people doing great things to make Harrisburg a special place to work and live. It is an honor to be one of the team members telling Harrisburg’s story to attract even more great people and businesses to our community,” said Zens.

Through the SMGA partnership, Lisa can leverage regional resources to Harrisburg’s economic development efforts and planning.

“We are so proud of the work Harrisburg is doing to further the growth of their community, and we are thrilled to be a part of those efforts,” said Jesse Fonkert, SMGA president/CEO.

Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation will host an annual meeting welcoming newly interested parties and existing investors to celebrate a wrap on 2022 successes and share the vision for 2023 and beyond.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 27, at the Meadow Barn in Harrisburg.

