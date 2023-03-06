Avera Medical Minute
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police report a 35-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the area of a shooting in southwest Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 5300 block of W 44th St. around 4:30 a.m.

A few people were gathered at a house, and when more individuals arrived, a disagreement arose. Someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. A bullet hole was located by officers in a neighboring house. Officers do not know who shot the gun, why it was fired, or if someone specific was being targeted. No one was injured.

Only a window was shot, and police are not sure of any other damage at this time.

Meanwhile, people left the area in a Dodge Durango. As they were pulling away, a GMC Yukon was driving and left the roadway, hitting a man. Police have some witnesses who saw that take place. The driver of the Yukon then drove forward and crashed into the Durango. The Yukon driver got out and started walking away. Officers found him a few blocks away, and he was arrested.

35-year-old Morris Smith of Sioux Falls was charged with Aggravated Assault, Hit-and-Run, and a Controlled Substance charge related to meth found on him at the jail.

The man who was struck was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No weapons were recovered.

