Rounds: Integrity restored to “Product of USA” label

USDA ruling follows Rounds-led congressional effort to close labeling loophole
In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail section at the Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa. Federal agriculture officials on Monday, March 6, 2023 released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to claim that phrase -- or “Product of USA” -- only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.”(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new rule defining that the “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels can only be applied to meat, poultry and egg products that are born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) acknowledged the progress made to put more trust in consumers but said more work needs to be done.

“We need to address meat packer concentration and Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef in order to restore transparency and fairness to the cattle market,” said Sen. Rounds. “The USDA’s ruling is a major step in the right direction, and I applaud Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for taking the necessary actions to fix this label,” said Sen. Rounds.

