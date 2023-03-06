Rounds: Integrity restored to “Product of USA” label

WASHINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new rule defining that the “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels can only be applied to meat, poultry and egg products that are born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) acknowledged the progress made to put more trust in consumers but said more work needs to be done.

“We need to address meat packer concentration and Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef in order to restore transparency and fairness to the cattle market,” said Sen. Rounds. “The USDA’s ruling is a major step in the right direction, and I applaud Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for taking the necessary actions to fix this label,” said Sen. Rounds.

