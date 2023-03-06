Watertown teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, Watertown police said a female teacher in the Henry School District faces Class 6 felonies for sexual involvement with a 16-year-old male student.

The Watertown teacher, Shanna Ries, is 41 years old. Ries was arrested Sunday for sexual contact with a child under 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Both charges are Class 6 felonies punishable by up to two years in the State Penitentiary and up to a $4,000 fine.

Police say the school district has been notified of the charges against Ries and that additional charges are pending.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.