Second show added for Kevin James in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added in Sioux Falls for the Kevin James Irregardless Tour show at Washington Pavilion.

The second show will also be on Sunday, Sept. 24. The new show will be at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org and pepperentertainment.com.

About Kevin James

Kevin James is a producer, writer, actor, and comedian known for stand-up comedy and appearances in movies such as “Hitch,” “Grown Ups,” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.” He starred in and executive produced the Emmy-nominated series “The King of Queens.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.