South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been chosen as a top ten finalist for the next Cadbury mascot.

Ping Pong is a 1-year-old Pekin duck that was put in a cardboard box and left on the side of a busy street. “Ping lives for cuddling with her dog siblings, purring, and laying an egg every morning. She feels her best when wearing bling necklaces.”

The 5th annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts highlight rescue pets. Bios for the ten finalists can be read here.

Voting starts today and runs through March 14. Fans can vote for Ping at cadburytryouts.com to help them claim the bunny ears and star in this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter Commercial.

The winner will be announced on March 21, be featured in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, and receive a cash prize of $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 going to the shelter of their choice, according to a press release.

