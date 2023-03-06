Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Role model at Waubay High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kailee Berger is involved in a lot at Waubay High School.

“I’ve been involved in basketball. I did volleyball for a little bit. I rodeo. I’m in 4H too, and NHS.”

She also get it’s done in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA. And she tries to be a role model for the younger kids.

“I feel like I just want to be a good role model for the younger kids, because I used to look up to the seniors when I was a little kid. So I’m trying to be that for them,” said Kailee.

“I would say Kailee is a well rounded student. She’s a really kind girl with good character. I think she shows that to others all of the time. You can tell when she’s around. It seems like the students, want to try harder,” said counselor Dan Kennedy.

Kailee also pushes her younger siblings to do their best.

“I try to make them study for their tests. They don’t like to study, so I try to help them study. And I just make sure they’re involved in other things too as well, like basketball. And we work towards that,” said Kailee.

She plans to go to South Dakota State next year to study animal sciences. And she has another family member motivating her in school.

“My aunt is a teacher and mentor. So I’m in her classroom a lot. So she really motivates me to do my best, and try hard,” said Kailee.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Kailee gets a $250 scholarship from the Lake Region Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

