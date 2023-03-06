Avera Medical Minute
Twitter glitches as links, logins fail

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

The company, which has experienced an uptick instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply, said, “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Just last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

Already in November, engineers who left Twitter described for The Associated Press why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco-based company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.

While they don’t anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could get very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

