Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide

Giliberto's
Giliberto's(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men have been indicted related to a homicide at Giliberto’s in Sioux Falls in November of 2021.

Sioux Falls police completed their investigation and sent information to the Minnehaha County State Attorney’s Office. Because of a conflict of interest there, the prosecution was turned over to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

Sioux Falls police recently learned of two indictments related to the incident.

On July 26 of 2022, 22-year-old Isaac Wali was indicted. Wali was charged with several counts of Aggravated Assault.

The more recent indictment was on Feb. 28. 30-year-old Antoine Richardson Jr. was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Drug Offender.

Additional details will have to come out through the court process, according to authorities.

Seven high school teams travel to Pierre for culinary competition