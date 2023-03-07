Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, March 6th

SDSU women roll into Summit title game, the men play NDSU and Karly Gustafson of Ethan leads Dordt into NAIA National Tournament. Central Lyon boys advance at State 2-A Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Haleigh Timmer scored 25 points and the SDSU women rolled Oral Roberts 87-60 in the Summit League semifinals Monday afternoon. The Jackrabbit men took on arch-rical NDSU in the semi’s with the right to face Oral Roberts in Tuesday night’s title game.

Ethan native Karly Gustafson has led her Dordt Defenders back into the NAIA National Tournament and the Central Lyon boys improved to 22-1 with a big win in the opening round of the State 2-A tournament in Des Moines.

