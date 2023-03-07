Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide
Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been selected...
South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Latest News

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight.
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed. Speed, a...
Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot