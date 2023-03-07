Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bunny returns to the Empire Mall for Easter

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family photos, pet sessions, and a private sensory-friendly event will be hosted by the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls starting later this month.

The Bunny arrives on March 17 and will be available for visits until April 8 in Center Court.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

The Empire Mall will also host the following events with the Bunny this season:

· Caring Bunny® – Caring Bunny® is a private event for children and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Visit the Caring Bunny® on Sunday, March 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

· Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend to pose with the Bunny on Sunday, March 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· The Empire Mall Eggstravaganza – Located in Center Court near the Bunny Photo Experience, guests are invited to join this free spring event on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include crafts and coloring activities for kids, games, snacks, beverages, and more.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide
Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been selected...
South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Latest News

South Dakota Capitol building
Fast-paced decision-making in final days of 2023 SD Legislative session
Police lights generic
DCI: Rapid City officer justified in Feb. 3 fatal shooting
18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he saw...
Sibley teen uninjured in northwest Iowa vehicle fire
Lady of justice (File)
Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns