Bunny returns to the Empire Mall for Easter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family photos, pet sessions, and a private sensory-friendly event will be hosted by the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls starting later this month.

The Bunny arrives on March 17 and will be available for visits until April 8 in Center Court.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

The Empire Mall will also host the following events with the Bunny this season:

· Caring Bunny® – Caring Bunny® is a private event for children and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Visit the Caring Bunny® on Sunday, March 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

· Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend to pose with the Bunny on Sunday, March 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· The Empire Mall Eggstravaganza – Located in Center Court near the Bunny Photo Experience, guests are invited to join this free spring event on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include crafts and coloring activities for kids, games, snacks, beverages, and more.

