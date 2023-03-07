Central Lyon boys advance at Iowa State 2-A tournament

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon boys improved to 22-1 with Monday’s 74-41 win over Des Moines Christian in a battle of Lions. Andrew Austin had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Josh Elbert 18 points and Zach Lutmer 17 points for the victorious Lions including a thunderous dunk from Austin.

Needless to say head coach Ben Gerleman was pleased. ”I told them the same thing I’ve told them every game. ‘Be where your feet are’ Right now our feet are here. Our feet were getting ready for a game. And so we needed to be in it mentally, in the moment, and our kids have done a great job.”

“It was good, we got the ball in every body’s hands. Players who normally don’t score as much scored. It was a good game to get the ball in everybody’s hands,” said Andrew Austin, Central Lyon senior.

