DCI: Rapid City officer justified in Feb. 3 fatal shooting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation has determined that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man during a hostage situation on Feb. 3, 2023.

“This was a fast-moving, tense situation where the suspect presented a clear and present danger to the public and the officer,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Only when the suspect ran at the officer with a knife in hand did the officer fire their weapon.”

The incident began when the officer responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Rapid City business. When the officer arrived, they encountered the suspect, Erik James Wright, outside the business holding a clerk at knifepoint.

Wright separated himself from the hostage but refused the officer’s commands to drop the knife. Wright ran towards the officer with two knives in his possession and was shot multiple times by the officer. Police officers rendered medical aid to Wright, who was transported to a Rapid City hospital and later died.

The DCI investigated the situation using video and audio recordings, interviews of officers and witnesses, and examination of evidence by the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory and the officer’s recounting of events. The DCI concluded that the officer and the public faced a clear and present danger. Wright had alcohol in his system and was on parole after being released in January 2023.

The summary of the incident can be found here.

The Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory their assistance. The Rapid City Police Department cooperated with the investigation.

