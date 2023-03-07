Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fast-paced decision-making in final days of 2023 SD Legislative session

South Dakota Capitol building
South Dakota Capitol building(KOTA)
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – With three days remaining in the 2023 South Dakota Legislative session, things move pretty fast.

If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

With little debate, the Senate killed SB 40.

The measure started out having all statewide candidates selected via primary.

It was then amended to only allow the parties’ gubernatorial candidates to select their running mates.

Now, it is “dead.”

For weeks, what to do about SB 40 roiled among Republican legislators, pitting legislative leadership against the leadership of the state Republican Party and its precinct committeemen and women.

For now, at least, the current law that provides that most statewide officer candidates are selected at party conventions remains.

And in another blink-or-you-’ll-miss-it moment, Republican Senators Tom Pischke and Julie Frye-Mueller again moved to investigate Republican Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck for his comments about Sen. Frye-Mueller.

Again, the results were the same, but it took even less time than their motion Monday.

It died for lack of a second, and the Senate moved on to other business.

The House and Senate go back into session at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Still pending is some possible compromise on reducing the state sales tax and passing the state budget.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide
Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been selected...
South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Latest News

Empire Mall in Sioux Falls
Bunny returns to the Empire Mall for Easter
Police lights generic
DCI: Rapid City officer justified in Feb. 3 fatal shooting
18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he saw...
Sibley teen uninjured in northwest Iowa vehicle fire
Lady of justice (File)
Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns