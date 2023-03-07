Fast-paced decision-making in final days of 2023 SD Legislative session

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – With three days remaining in the 2023 South Dakota Legislative session, things move pretty fast.

If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

With little debate, the Senate killed SB 40.

The measure started out having all statewide candidates selected via primary.

It was then amended to only allow the parties’ gubernatorial candidates to select their running mates.

Now, it is “dead.”

For weeks, what to do about SB 40 roiled among Republican legislators, pitting legislative leadership against the leadership of the state Republican Party and its precinct committeemen and women.

For now, at least, the current law that provides that most statewide officer candidates are selected at party conventions remains.

And in another blink-or-you-’ll-miss-it moment, Republican Senators Tom Pischke and Julie Frye-Mueller again moved to investigate Republican Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck for his comments about Sen. Frye-Mueller.

Again, the results were the same, but it took even less time than their motion Monday.

It died for lack of a second, and the Senate moved on to other business.

The House and Senate go back into session at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Still pending is some possible compromise on reducing the state sales tax and passing the state budget.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.