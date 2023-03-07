Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns

HENRY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, the Henry School District released a statement announcing the resignation of the English teacher recently charged with sex crimes against a 16-year-old male student.

“On Sunday, the Henry School was informed by the Codington County Sheriff Department that a staff member admitted to inappropriate activities with a student in the Henry School District. We are not aware of any other incidents. The Henry School District is cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. The Staff Member has agreed to resign effective immediately, which has been accepted by the board of Education. We want to provide a safe learning environment for all students.”

Forty-one-year-old Shanna Ries of Watertown was arrested Sunday for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 18 and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Both are Class 6 Felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by Watertown police with assistance from the Codington County Sheriff’s Department. Police say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.