Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns

Lady of justice (File)
Lady of justice (File)(Pixabay.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, the Henry School District released a statement announcing the resignation of the English teacher recently charged with sex crimes against a 16-year-old male student.

“On Sunday, the Henry School was informed by the Codington County Sheriff Department that a staff member admitted to inappropriate activities with a student in the Henry School District. We are not aware of any other incidents. The Henry School District is cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. The Staff Member has agreed to resign effective immediately, which has been accepted by the board of Education. We want to provide a safe learning environment for all students.”

Statement from the Henry School District

Forty-one-year-old Shanna Ries of Watertown was arrested Sunday for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 18 and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Both are Class 6 Felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.

The case was investigated by Watertown police with assistance from the Codington County Sheriff’s Department. Police say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide
Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been selected...
South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police car
Sioux Falls officials speak at bi-annual crime update
Groceries
House rejects Senate’s attempt at removing grocery sales tax
Colorectal cancer awareness month
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Noem
South Dakota House Taxation Committee to revisit proposed cuts