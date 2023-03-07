Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sibley teen uninjured in northwest Iowa vehicle fire

18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he saw...
18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he saw smoke coming from the engine compartment, according to officials.(Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a vehicle fire that happened Sunday evening near Hospers, Iowa.

The incident occurred at 5:18 p.m. on Highway 60, two miles south of Hospers.

18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he saw smoke coming from the engine compartment, according to officials.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that Santana was able to safely drive the Jeep to the side of the road where the vehicle started on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Both lanes of Highway 60 were shut down momentarily for fire department personnel from Hospers and Granville to extinguish the fire.

Hospers Fire Department, Hospers Ambulance, and Granville Fire Department were assisted by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Minnesota trooper recovers 22 stolen catalytic converters, 12 tied to Sioux Falls car lot
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: One arrested in Sioux Falls hit-and-run related to shooting
Giliberto's
Two indictments made related to 2021 Giliberto’s homicide
Out of thousands of entries, a Pekin duck from South Dakota named Ping Pong has been selected...
South Dakota duck selected as finalist for Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

Latest News

Police lights generic
DCI: Rapid City officer justified in Feb. 3 fatal shooting
Lady of justice (File)
Henry-district teacher charged with sex crimes resigns
Sioux Falls Police car
Sioux Falls officials speak at bi-annual crime update
Groceries
House rejects Senate’s attempt at removing grocery sales tax