Sibley teen uninjured in northwest Iowa vehicle fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a vehicle fire that happened Sunday evening near Hospers, Iowa.

The incident occurred at 5:18 p.m. on Highway 60, two miles south of Hospers.

18-year-old Anthony Santana of Sibley was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler southbound when he saw smoke coming from the engine compartment, according to officials.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that Santana was able to safely drive the Jeep to the side of the road where the vehicle started on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Both lanes of Highway 60 were shut down momentarily for fire department personnel from Hospers and Granville to extinguish the fire.

Hospers Fire Department, Hospers Ambulance, and Granville Fire Department were assisted by the sheriff’s office.

