Sioux Falls officials speak at bi-annual crime update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders spoke on local crime trends.

Mayor Paul TenHaken spoke on how authorities are trying to improve the sentencing process in the state and improve rehabilitation initiatives.

Chief Jon Thum said the number of homicides decreased from 13 in 2020 to 7 in 2022. There has been a rise in assaults, and officers are aware those numbers ebb and flow. Law officials say the people who are committing aggravated assaults are usually repeat offenders.

Chief Thum said the number of robberies is alarming and increasing, with 169 in 2022. Thum clarified that robberies are when someone directly takes something from another person. Burglaries, particularly with gas stations and vape stores, have also increased. Vandalisms have increased slightly.

The community continues to leave their cars unlocked, which creates an opportunity for their vehicles and firearms to be stolen.

Calls for service and status of police force

In 2022, the Sioux Falls community made 127,089 calls for service, with even more reports made online. Currently, there are 288 active Sioux Falls officers, which is a good size for this community; however, Chief Thum says they are still aggressively hiring and offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Drugs in the community

In 2022, officers seized 974 grams of fentanyl and 65.5 lbs of meth. Law enforcement officials say six of every ten counterfeit pills are deadly. Nationally, overdose deaths are rising every year. Sioux Falls’ rate of overdose deaths are defying th national trend, and they’re decreasing. In 2022, there were 21 overdose deaths in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.