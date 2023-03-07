Avera Medical Minute
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a new, popular retailer coming to the city’s west side. She also gave us an update on the South Veterans Parkway project.

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.

SiouxFalls.Business Report: Five Below coming to Sioux Falls, details on Veterans Parkway expansion
