‘Tex Mex for Vets’ fundraiser to happen in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Housing for Homeless Vets is hosting a meal fundraiser at the Brandon VFW on Saturday.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 11, and proceeds support veterans.

“Tex Mex for Vets” offers an all-you-can-eat meal for $12, and it is a free-will donation.

Rudy Navarrete has put the fundraiser on twice before, making this the third annual event.

Dakota News Now has featured Rudy Navarrete before for using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.