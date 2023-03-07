‘Tex Mex for Vets’ fundraiser to happen in Brandon
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Housing for Homeless Vets is hosting a meal fundraiser at the Brandon VFW on Saturday.
The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 11, and proceeds support veterans.
“Tex Mex for Vets” offers an all-you-can-eat meal for $12, and it is a free-will donation.
Rudy Navarrete has put the fundraiser on twice before, making this the third annual event.
Dakota News Now has featured Rudy Navarrete before for using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need.
