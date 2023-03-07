Avera Medical Minute
‘Tex Mex for Vets’ fundraiser to happen in Brandon

Rudy Navarrete has put the fundraiser on twice before, making this the third annual event.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Housing for Homeless Vets is hosting a meal fundraiser at the Brandon VFW on Saturday.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 11, and proceeds support veterans.

“Tex Mex for Vets” offers an all-you-can-eat meal for $12, and it is a free-will donation.

Dakota News Now has featured Rudy Navarrete before for using his Tex-Mex cooking to help those in need.

