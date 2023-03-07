Tiffany Sanderson adjusts to new role as Lake Area Tech President

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On January 1st, Tiffany Sanderson officially assumed her new role as Lake Area Technical College President.

Sanderson, however, is very familiar with LATC.

”Most of my career has been spent in technical education and workforce development. In fact, I’ve worked with Lake Area the last 13 years in several different capacities and have admired from afar the great work that Lake Area Tech has done,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson previously served as the Secretary of Education for South Dakota. She knew that stepping into the shoes of Mike Cartney, who served as the LATC President for nearly a decade, would allow her to still be involved with policy while working with students and education faculty more closely.

“Working with legislators to get really important funding in place to support our education programs and ensure that policies are centered on student success, I love that work. What I really love about Lake Area is that I get to be with students and faculty day-in and day-out and continue to work on policy, so it brings everything that I love about education together,” said Sanderson.

Staff at Lake Area Tech agree that Sanderson’s expertise will be beneficial.

”Being a recent Secretary of Education and being comfortable with legislature and bringing our ideas and initiatives, just what South Dakota needs for a workforce and what students need here on campus,” said Amber Schleusner, LATC Nursing Department Supervisor.

While Sanderson has had a successful career in education, she never imagined being a president of a college.

“My background is in agricultural education. If you would have asked me as a high school senior what I was doing at this point in my career, I’d be teaching ag in a high school somewhere in South Dakota. Life’s journeys have taken me other places, but all in education,” said Sanderson.

Sanderson said Lake Area Tech already has the foundations in place to help her continue the school’s success.

“Lake Area Tech sets the bar for what success looks like across the country. That’s a little intimidating stepping into that role, right? But the staff here is absolutely phenomenal, our faculty and their day-to-day classroom experiences with students and their engagement with industry to ensure that they’re teaching the rights skills, the right knowledge,” said Sanderson.

While many schools measure their success on graduation rates, Sanderson said her priority is student success and fulfilling workforce and industry needs in South Dakota.

”99% of our graduates, six months after graduation, are either working or continuing their education. 84% of our graduates choose to stay here in South Dakota. So, those are the metrics that we’ll continue to gauge our success on,” said Sanderson.

Enrollment rates at LATC have been steadily increasing, and in the next few years under Sanderson, the campus will expand to accommodate those growing enrollment rates.

”In the next couple of years, we’ll add 15% more square footage onto campus. That’s not because we’re hoping that we grow and fill it, it’s because we’re currently busting at the seams and we need that space,” said Sanderson.

Lake Area will also add two new programs this fall.

“Fall of ‘23, we’ll have two new programs on board. One is Surgical Technology, and the other is an option within our diesel program. It’s in partnership with Butler, and it’s on ag equipment in the diesel program. We’re months away from school starting, but both of those programs are nearly full now. So, if people are interested, now is the time to get ahold of us and get enrolled,” said Sanderson.

For the first 130 days of her presidency, Sanderson said she is focused on learning about what is already in place at Lake Area Tech that makes it so successful, and she doesn’t plan to change those qualities.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.